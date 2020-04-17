NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the New York Rangers

Koivu on his future

Dan Myers at NHL.com: Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu is in the last year of his contract, and there is the possibility that if the season is canceled, his NHL career could be over.

“I think for myself, I’m just trying to stay in the moment as much as I can,” Koivu said via a conference call with media on Wednesday. “If I I haven’t thought about all the options … I’d be lying to you. I think a lot of things, a lot of options and what the future might hold. But I think as of right now, I’m in a boat like any other player just trying to wait for the League to make a decision.”

Some offseason questions for the New York Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers center Ryan Strome had recorded 59 points in 70 games before the stoppage playing on a line mostly with Artemi Panarin.

2017 first-round pick Filip Chytil had been re-establishing himself after his initial AHL demotion this season.

Strome is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Do the Rangers want to pay Strome as a second-line center or do they think Chytil is ready for the second-line?

Strome made $3.1 million this past season and will be looking for a raise. A short-term deal may be ideal for the Rangers, but if the price becomes too high or term too long, the Rangers could test out his trade value.

The free agent market doesn’t provide many quality center options. Chytil is still only 20-years old and might not be ready for a top-six role. Strome and Chytil on the second and third line may be their best option.

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The Rangers trading defenseman Brady Skjei should give them the salary cap flexibility to fit in a new deal for restricted free agent defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

The Rangers may need some long-term depth on the blue line behind Adam Fox and DeAngelo. Jacob Trouba was a bit of a disappointment this past season. Depth down the middle could become an issue if Ryan Strome is re-signed and not able to duplicate this seasons’ output.

There is also the Henrik Lundqvist situation that will need to be addressed.