NHL Rumors: Mikael Granlund and the Anaheim Ducks

A Mikael Granlund hot streak means what now?

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The coaching change rejuvenated Granlund as he has looked much better of late. Is it too little, too late? Watching the forward return to his normal, productive self has to make Nashville scratch their heads. Granlund scored three times in his last five games and fired four shots on net against New Jersey.

His $5.75 million AAV contract expires at the end of the season. Nashville expected 60-70 point seasons and instead have a forward who cannot even get a point every other game.

“I feel like I’m playing just way better,” Granlund said. “I’m playing PK and PP and getting chances out there. It’s been fun, and hopefully I can elevate my game.”

Granlund sums it up best. The coaching change benefitted him. He feels like he has a more elevated role and is thriving. If Nashville had done this sooner, maybe what could have been. At the least, Nashville possesses a chip that may be tradeable in a few weeks.

What contracts can the Anaheim Ducks eat at the deadline?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim selling is very likely and they may eat some contracts to gain more prospects at the trade deadline. Simply, this is a rebuild as the prospects that are up still have not lifted the Ducks’ fortunes.

Anaheim possesses $9.2 million in cap space and flexibility as well. How much Bob Murray is allowed to spend is always a valid question. Again, the chance exists for sweeteners that would help the team.

Toronto is an intriguing possibility. Anaheim taking Cody Ceci off their hands would help both teams. However, the return would be the question. Could Ryan Miller go the other way? That is always a possibility — albeit slight. Ondrej Kase remains an intriguing chip also.

Pittsburgh is another team. Alex Galchenyuk looks like a name that is reasonable. He is on an expiring contract and would be an interesting fit. Arizona and Michael Grabner come to mind as well. Finally, Boston could be a possibility but David Backes is a name that has been mentioned.