NHL Rumors: Metropolitan Division and the Trade Deadline

The Metropolitan Division as the deadline approaches

Dan Rosen of NHL.com (mailbag): The division features a close race to determine the last playoff spots. One of the players most likely to be dealt is Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa may try to re-sign him in the off-season. However, there exists so much value now. Does Lou Lamoriello pull the trigger here?

Detroit has Andreas Athanasiou but little else that may be appealing other than for a lower pick or prospect perhaps. Even Athanasiou does not have the value he once did. After that, New Jersey moving Wayne Simmonds and Sami Vatanen would not surprise anyone. Anaheim has little to move but Los Angeles could part with Tyler Toffoli.

One other thing, there is Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers. The next ten games determine whether they sign him or try to trade him for a first-round pick. That is the expected haul with a prospect may be involved as well.

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com: A quick perusal of the trade market reveals a little more on what may happen. Boston is actively looking at Tyler Toffoli and Chris Kreider. Calgary is also hoping for one of these two players and maybe Kyle Palmieri provided he is available from New Jersey.

Carolina targets Alec Martinez still with the Dougie Hamilton injury. After that, Colorado could add a Vatanen or Kreider. Columbus’ only asset is Josh Anderson so they may stand pat. Florida is a team that could use some defensive depth. Minnesota and Montreal should be selling.

Pittsburgh’s Jim Rutherford seeks one of the top-six wingers mentioned above. San Jose declares this season lost but will move very little. St. Louis will take a swing at those wingers as well but do not need them. Tampa Bay and even Toronto could use a Jeff Petry like player if he is available. Washington seeks a depth defenseman but is limited to what they can do. Vegas is limited as well but the playoffs seem to be a must. Watch for them.