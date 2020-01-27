NHL Rumors: Mathew Barzal, and Jake Muzzin

A short or long-term deal for Mathew Barzal?

Brett Cygalis of the NY Post: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal will be restricted free agent after the season with no arbitration rights. Will the sides do a bridge or long-term deal?

“That stuff will take care of itself,” Barzal said this past week. “We’re trying to play meaningful games in late April and May, so that’s the goal right now. I’m not really worried about contracts and stuff. That stuff takes care of itself with good play.”

A two- or three-year bridge deal is most likely, something in the $6 to $7 million range. There are comparables in Patrik Laine (two-years, $6.75 million per) and Brayden Point (three years, $6.25 million per).

Long-term comparable could be Mitch Marner‘s six-years at just under $11 million per.

There is the idea out there that Barzal may want to play in Seattle – played Junior there and is close to where he grew up in Coquitlam, BC. Could the Islanders eventually talk to GM Ron Francis about an expansion draft trade involving first-rounders and other assets?

What will Maple Leafs pending UFA Jake Muzzin be looking for?

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: (MLHS transcription) Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on what Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and pending unrestricted free agent Jake Muzzin might be looking for on a new deal.

“What I think is a reasonable term is in that four-five year range. I don’t know if you want to go much beyond that. I’d be shocked if the Leafs wanted to push it to six. When you talk about any sort of discussions that have taken place here before Muzzin camp and the Toronto Maple Leafs, unless something has changed in the last handful of days — and I doubt that is the case — the talk between the Leafs and the Muzzin camp have been preliminary at this stage.

Dreger thinks they want to see far long they can go in talks. Term will usually be the tricky part when players will be 30-plus-years old. Guessing it would take four-five years.