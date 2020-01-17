NHL Rumors and Notes: New Jersey Devils – Martin Brodeur, and Some Bold Predictions

Martin Brodeur, eyeing a different role than a general manager?

Renaud Lavoie (Twitter): It appears that Martin Brodeur does not want the general manager job. Instead of being a president of hockey operations seems apter given Brodeur’s skills.

The New Jersey Devils all-time great eyes being more of a President Of Hockey Operations ultimately. Currently, his role will be that of an advisor to ownership as well as a supervisor of hockey operations.

Some had initially thought Brodeur to be an ideal candidate but depending on who you talk to that may not be the case.

Seven bold New Jersey Devils predictions

Chris Ryan of NJ.com: It may be time to go even bolder. Expect Tom Fitzgerald not to go crazy as a seller during this trade deadline. New Jersey wants to retool more than rebuild in this case.

Do not be surprised if Sami Vatanen and Kyle Palmieri get it done and sign extensions. The defenseman has been especially open to signing a new deal with the Devils. He likes New Jersey and wants to stay. Palmieri is a local product who cannot be signed until July 1st at the earliest. However, expect the forward and New Jersey to get something done as far as an extension.

At least one player with two or more years remaining under their contract gets traded. This could mean Miles Wood and that has been heard via several avenues — including Twitter. Pavel Zacha could be another choice along with Damon Severson. PK Subban remains a slight possibility.

New Jersey will carry three goalies at some point to see what Cory Schneider can do in net. Louis Domingue has been up and down but at some point, Mackenzie Blackwood will recover from injury. It will be interesting.

Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman cracking 30 goals would be an extremely bold prediction considering Coleman sees little power-play ice time. Another one is Tom Fitzgerald removing the interim tag and becoming general manager. Also, there is the idea of New Jersey winning the draft lottery. Finally, expect several AHL players to get long looks. Those include Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian, and Joey Anderson for starters.