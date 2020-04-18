NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Zach Hyman … Offseason Pacific Division Questions

Hyman wants to stay with the Maple Leafs long-term

Kristen Shilton of TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman has a year left on his four-year, $9 million contract. There is uncertainty surrounding future salary caps. Hyman has started to think about his future.

“First and foremost, I would love to stay in Toronto,” said Hyman. “It’s where I grew up. I want to be a Leaf for a long time. In a way, with everything that’s happening now, I’m lucky that I have another year on my contract because everything will probably be sorted out by then with regards to the cap and whatnot and all those questions that nobody really has answers for right now. I would love to be a long-term Leaf and re-sign here. I want to be here and ultimately win a Stanley Cup.”

Offseason questions for each team in the Pacific Division

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Looking at some offseason questions for teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Anaheim Ducks – There have been rumors about the Ducks trading a defenseman like Cam Fowler or Josh Manson, but they haven’t pulled the trigger. A Manson trade had seemed more like an offseason move as opposed to a trade deadline move.

Arizona Coyotes – They added Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall to increase their scoring. Kessel has only scored 14 goals in 70 games so far this season.

Calgary Flames – Could the Flames trade forward Johnny Gaudreau? He has two years left at $6.75 million and maybe the most sensible trade chip for the Flames.

Edmonton Oilers – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would be an unrestricted free agent after next season. The Oilers would likely want to get him re-signed before he hits the open market. The Oilers could look at the goalie market.

Los Angeles Kings – Do the Kings look at trading forwards Jeff Carter or Dustin Brown this offseason? The Kings would have to retain some salary. Carter has two years left on his deal and has been in the rumor mill already. Brown has three years left at $5.875 million.

San Jose Sharks – Will the Sharks be able to find a capable starting goalie? Martin Jones has four years left on his deal at $5.75 million and backup Aaron Dell is a pending UFA. Pending UFA goalies who might hit free agency include Robin Lehner, Jacob Markstrom and Braden Holtby.

Vancouver Canucks – Will the Canucks be able to re-sign goaltender Jacob Markstrom? The Canucks don’t have a lot of cap space and Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will be eligible to receive contract extensions this offseason. It may not be easy for them to fit Markstrom in.

Vegas Golden Knights – Are the Golden Knights thinking that Robin Lehner could be their long-term goaltender? Marc-Andre Fleury has two years left on his contract. The Golden Knights might consider trying to re-sign their trade deadline acquisition.