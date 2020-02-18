NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, and the San Jose Sharks

Kings may be looking for a draft pick and a prospect over a player for Martinez

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: There will several teams interested in Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez.

Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames have some injured defenseman and may test the blue line market. The Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and Carolina Hurricanes have already been looking to add a defenseman.

“I think the guy that means a lot for is Alec Martinez,” Friedman noted. “I think Carolina tried to trade a more veteran player for him and I don’t think the Kings are interested in that. I think they’re more looking for a pick and a prospect and I think all of this has driven the price up.”

Despite teams calling, Brodin more than likely to remain with the Wild

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Minnesota Wild traded Jason Zucker and fired head coach Bruce Boudreau last week. Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba have been in the rumor mill. The Wild remain in the playoff hunt. On Brodin.

“He might get them a significant haul in return so that’s why they’ve taken some calls on him and explored the market,” Johnston said. “If I’m putting a percentage on it, it’s more likely than not he remains in Minnesota beyond the deadline.”

Sharks should use their LTIR cap space for added assets

Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area: The San Jose Sharks should use their LTIR salary cap space to take on some bad contracts if they come with a draft pick or prospect. They have one of the weakest prospect pools in the league.

The Boston Bruins would love to move David Backes and his salary but he has a couple of years left on his contract and Sharks GM Doug Wilson said that he wants them to contend next season.

Retaining salary when they move their own pending free agents seems like the most likely option. Brenden Dillon comes in at $3.275 million but could be more valuable to contenders if they retain money.