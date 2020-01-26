NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Specific Areas of Need, Travis Zajac, and Dylan DeMelo

Toffoli’s return is key for the Kings

Dennis Bernstein: (answering questions) The success of the Los Angeles Kings deadline comes down to what return they get for Tyler Toffoli.

Their other pending unrestricted free agents won’t get them a big return – a low round or conditional draft pick.

There may be a concern right now about the lack of interest.

For specific areas of the need, the best trade option is…

Rob Reese of NHL.com: If a team is looking for….

Bottom-six forward: New Jersey Devils Blake Coleman – Third line depth addition who has one more year left on his deal.

Backup goalie – New York Rangers Alexandar Georgiev – Is a pending RFA and a team looking for added depth could be interested.

Shutdown defenseman – San Jose Sharks Brenden Dillon – Pending UFA who leads the Sharks in hits with 155 and averages over 19 minutes a game.

Face-off specialist – Ottawa Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau – On pace for 54 points. 52.9 percent on the draw on the season and is a pending UFA.

Power-play help – New York Rangers Chris Kreider – Seven power-play goals and 10 power-play points. Pending UFA.

Zajac rejects Islanders

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: (transcriptions from MLHS) Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 Radio on New Jersey Devils forward Travis Zajac saying no to the New York Islanders.

“Lou Lamoriello drafted him. When Lamoriello was in Toronto, I kept on hearing he was trying to get Zajac to come to Toronto. He loves him some Travis Zajac. Zajac said no .”

Is DeMelo available?

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: (transcriptions from MLHS) Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 radio on if Ottawa Senators right-handed defenseman Dylan DeMelo could be made available.

He may have seemed like a throw-in, in the Erik Karlsson trade, but he’s played well. Senators GM Pierre Dorion may look to keep him.