NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

Kings looking for some Ferrell luck?

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings are talking to Will Ferrell about being their representative at the NHL draft lottery in April. Not sure if it will actually happen.

The Penguins inquired about Hainsey at the deadline

Dan Kingerski: At the trade deadline the Pittsburgh Penguins spoke with the Ottawa Senators about defenseman Ron Hainsey but the asking price was extremely high.

Julien to return next season

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said yesterday that head coach Claude Julien will be back next season.

Benning on pending free agents Markstrom and Toffoli

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A Q&A with Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. Jacob Markstrom is a pending free agent and has proven to be valuable to the team, especially since going down with an injury, but there is their salary cap situation.

“So we have a couple of players that will fall into that category this year. We’ll see how we finish off, and when we finish off and we’ll start talking to them once the season ends to try and get something done.”

The Canucks acquired pending UFA forward Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline, and there might be some interest in signing him.