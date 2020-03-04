NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

Kings looking for some Ferrell luck?
Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings are talking to Will Ferrell about being their representative at the NHL draft lottery in April. Not sure if it will actually happen.
The Penguins inquired about Hainsey at the deadline
Dan Kingerski: At the trade deadline the Pittsburgh Penguins spoke with the Ottawa Senators about defenseman Ron Hainsey but the asking price was extremely high.
Julien to return next season
Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said yesterday that head coach Claude Julien will be back next season.
Benning on pending free agents Markstrom and Toffoli
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A Q&A with Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. Jacob Markstrom is a pending free agent and has proven to be valuable to the team, especially since going down with an injury, but there is their salary cap situation.
“So we have a couple of players that will fall into that category this year. We’ll see how we finish off, and when we finish off and we’ll start talking to them once the season ends to try and get something done.”
The Canucks acquired pending UFA forward Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline, and there might be some interest in signing him.
“And Tyler is a guy, when we talked to his agent at the time, that he wants to come to Vancouver and see how he fits in and where we end up. We might try to get him signed after the season, too, and he’ll part of our future. We have a lot of decisions to make at the end of the season. But I think the decisions that we’re going to be making are if we’re going to be moving players out that we can recover assets or draft picks or get players back for them.”