NHL Rumors: LA Kings, NJ Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Kings just getting warmed up

Darren Dreger: Have to think the Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is just getting warmed up. Defenseman Alec Martinez is getting interest from multiple teams.

Teams calling Devils about Vatanen

@PGianniNJD: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN two days ago that “7 teams have inquired on Sami Vatanen, but Tom Fitzgerald has not committed to trading him yet.”

Some ‘stealth’ winger options for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are monitoring the trade market. Elliotte Friedman said last month that the Penguins made a standing offer to the Minnesota Wild.

The Penguins could use a winger or two. Looking at a few ‘stealth’ forward targets the Penguins could look at.

Craig Smith – Predators – The Predators could look for a second- or third-round draft pick for Smith if they go into selling mode.

Andreas Johnsson – Maple Leafs – The Leafs may not be able to keep both Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen.

Jesper Fast – Rangers – Not a top-six option, but could still fit in nicely in their bottom-six.

Extension talks between the Oilers and Darnell Nurse progressing

TSN: Bob McKenzie on TSN said that over the past week to 10 days there have been considerable contract extension talks between the Edmonton Oilers and pending restricted free agent defenseman Darnell Nurse. They are making progress on a new deal.

“Now in an ideal world, the Oilers and Darnell Nurse would do a six- or seven- or eight-year long term deal but the Oilers can’t do that because of their cap situation. They just can’t. Especially in the next year or two, it’s problematic. So the likely solution is to do maybe a two-year deal with Darnell Nurse.”

Nurse would like to remain in Edmonton long-term and the Oilers include him in their core players, but they’ve got the salary cap to deal with. A two-year deal at a little under $6 million, and then talk about a long-term extension in a year?