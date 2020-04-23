NHL Rumors: LA Kings, New Jersey Devils, Dustin Byfuglien, and Alex Ovechkin

Kings will be looking for a Dman

John Hoven: This offseason the Los Angeles Kings could be the market for a free agent left-handed defenseman.

Devils interview Gallant

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the New Jersey Devils are the only team to conduct a coaching interview since the NHL paused their season according to his sources.

“Now, Tom Fitzgerald himself also has an interim tag, he’s still the interim GM for the Devils, Alain Nasreddine is the interim head coach and he is a legitimate candidate, he’ll be part of this process. Tom Fitzgerald has spoken to a few candidates, not just Gerard Gallant, over the last little while and why not? Use this time during the pause to start looking at next season.”

LeBrun notes that the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks haven’t spoken with the anyone.

“In the case of the Flames, the Stars and the Wild, pretty obvious, those teams could be in the playoffs potentially, so they’re going to wait until after the season. The Sharks? Bob Boughner is a top candidate to remain head coach, but if and when they decide to interview other candidates, that decision has not been taken.”

Byfuglien’s status for next season not known

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Only Dustin Byfuglien knows if he’ll play again or not. Byfuglien hasn’t said if he’ll be back or not.

Ovechkin on his future

Brandon Maron of The Score: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin on his future.