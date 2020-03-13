NHL Rumors: LA Kings Miss Out On A Defenseman … Fallout From The Season Being Suspended

Kings missed out on a KHL defenseman

Igor Eronko: The Los Angeles Kings had offered defenseman Nikita Nesterov a two-year deal worth $6 million.

He has agreed to a mutual agreement with CSKA though on a five-year contract extension.

Hope is to still finish the season and award the Stanley Cup

John Shannon: Gary Bettman: “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

Greg Wyshynski: A source coming from the players’ side believes a “best case” scenario would have the season suspended for two to weeks. There would be a shortened regular season and a condensed playoff format – a shorter opening series.

Continue the season into July is also an option.

This is just “one person’s informed speculation.”

John Dietz: One suggestion the heard that could be an option if/when the season was restarted “was to allow 24 teams into the playoffs. Give the top 4 seeds in each conference a bye and make the 5-12 teams play a best-of-three.”

Frank Seravalli: Had been hearing that the NHL was asking teams to provide an arena availability schedule through the end of July.

Frank Seravalli: The NBA had sent out a note to fans that the coronavirus will shut down the league for at least 30 days.

Player fallout from the season being suspended

Pierre LeBrun: The NHLPA has planned calls today with their executive board/player reps. Not sure on the amount of detail will be available.

The NHL is still working on guidelines and what things will be like for the next couple of weeks.

Will the players eventually be allowed to practice in small groups?

Darren Dreger: A few more details on the NHL season being suspended: “No travel allowed. No meeting. No paractices. However, it’s a rapidly changing environment. For now it’s go home, go home and stay home until further notice.”

Aaron Portzline: From understanding, players are not allowed to their ‘teams’ city unless it is for an emergency. Player’s won’t be headed on vacation somewhere during the hiatus.