NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov, Ilya Sorokin, and the New York Rangers

Kaprizov and Sorokin downplaying coming to North America next year

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Signs are pointing to Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov finally making the jump to North America for next season. His KHL expires after this season.

“I’m concentrating on the final year on my contract, and that’s what’s in my head now,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter. “Of course, I do have a wish to go over to the NHL and test myself there, but I don’t want to make any hasty statements at this point because this season is a priority. So we’ll see.”

KHL and New York Islanders prospect goaltender Ilya Sorokin is also on an expiring contract and there talk of him coming over as well. Both have downplayed it. Sorokin through a translator.

“I will know after the last day of the season.”

Sorokin has said he hasn’t had much contact with the Islanders.

Wild GM Bill Guerin flew to Moscow in December to meet up with Kaprizov.

A month left for the Rangers to make some decisions

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Rangers are drawing up two plans leading up to the February 24th NHL trade deadline – buyers and sellers.

If the Rangers don’t have Chris Kreider signed to a contract extension before the trade deadline, he will be traded. The same could be said for fellow pending UFA forward Jesper Fast.

The Rangers standings on deadline day won’t determine if pending RFAs Anthony DeAngelo and Ryan Strome are moved or retained.

Heading into last night the Rangers were 11 points out of the last wild card spot.

The Rangers haven’t been talking to the camp of either Kreider and Fast, but it doesn’t mean that it won’t happen over the next month. Shouldn’t expect a hometown discount from Kreider.

Kreider could cost $7 million a season for six or seven years. DeAngelo could be looking for something in the $5 million per range. Something would have to give within their salary structure.

Though don’t count on it, a Henrik Lundqvist buyout would save the Rangers $3 million. A Marc Staal buyout would save them $2.133 million but unlikely as well. A Brendan Smith buyout would save them $1.567 million.