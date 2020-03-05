NHL Rumors: KHL, Canadiens, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Kings, and the Penguins

More Russians to head to N.A. next season?

Szymon Szemberg: The KHL will have a self-imposed salary cap for next season. There are some concerns that more Russians will decide to leave to play in North America.

Rumor roundup on the Canadiens, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Kings, and Penguins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin when asked if he was close to trading defenseman Jeff Petry or forward Tomas Tatar at the trade deadline.

“Not even close.”

Bergevin said that he got calls but he never initiated talks for either. When asked if he plans on talking to Petry’s camp on July 1st about a contract extension.

“I have guys in mind I need to do that with, yes, but I can’t tell you that because they will use it against me.”

Bergevin says he doesn’t think he’ll have an issue getting pending RFA Max Domi signed.

With attendance not improving like they had hoped and potentially missing the playoffs again, there could be consequences coming to the Florida Panthers. Some GMs are thinking the Panthers will consider breaking up their core as it hasn’t worked.

Tom Fitzgerald has been told that he’ll be a legitimate contender for the full-time GM position but the New Jersey Devils will do a full search. It was not a surprise that Mike Gillis was one of the first to interview.

Believe the New York Islanders inquired about Joe Thornton.

The relationship between the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending RFA Josh Anderson appears to be deteriorating. He’s done season due to injuries, but another team was trying to trade for him.

Don’t expect the Los Angeles Kings to be a big player in free agency due to their salary cap concerns.

Think that the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking at Kings forward Trevor Lewis.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza says there have been no contract talks. He wants to play again next season.