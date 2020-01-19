NHL Rumors: Josh Manson, Dougie Hamilton, and Boston Bruins

Anaheim in a selling mood and Josh Manson?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic (Mailbag): The Anaheim Ducks have lots of questions to resolve. The defense suffered greatly this season and even Josh Manson’s play has faltered considerably. Even among prospects, they have progressed far more slowly than expected.

It is clear that the Ducks need prospects and have the cap space to acquire them. Buffalo has targets in Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller who could be dangled. The likelihood of a big splash is dwindling by the second. Anaheim feels more and more like a rebuild is in order as opposed to a retool. Players like Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg seem off the table now.

Carolina and life without Dougie Hamilton

Luke DeCock of The Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes have a huge problem. How do you minimize the damage from losing Dougie Hamilton? The injury makes adding a top-four defenseman paramount as well as depth. Fortunately, Carolina possesses the cap space to accomplish this.

Jaccob Slavin can step up into more of an offensive role and he will have to. However, some argue Jake Gardiner may be able to step up. Gardiner enduring a subpar season does not help matters. The prospect of Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce playing well over 25+ minutes a night is dangerous.

Boston Bruins and potential physical targets

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: Boston, in recent weeks, has seen players take some unnecessary knocks. There are a few players to look at if one is Don Sweeney.

Chris Kreider jumps out as the most obvious fit. His salary at $4.6 million AAV and an expiring contract is intriguing. Remember that modified NTC, however. If New York feels they will lose him, Boston remains a top team to add the power forward.

Miles Wood brings a pest-like quality as well but his penchant to take penalties may not suit the Bruins too much. He is tied up through 2021-22 as well.

Craig Smith is on an expiring contract like Kreider at $4.25 million AAV. Can he find his goal-scoring touch? In the last 14 games, Smith has tallied eight which ups his trade value.

Lastly, there is Josh Manson. Would Anaheim trade the defenseman? Manson playing in Boston would be easier on him (fewer minutes). Boston plays a more structured system and he is quite physical. However, Manson is signed till 2021-22 and has a modified NTC.