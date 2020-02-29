NHL Rumors: Josh Ho-Sang, Mark Borowiecki, and the Robin Lehner

Islanders done with Ho-Sang?

Arthur Staple: It’s sounding like the New York Islanders are officially done with Josh Ho-Sang. Ho-Sang is still Islanders property but he is playing with the St. Louis Blues AHL affiliate.

Senators talking with Borowiecki’s camp

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said on TSN 1200 said that he’s spoken to the agents for pending free agent defenseman Mark Borowiecki and that he hopes Borowiecki is a “Senator for life.”

Lehner not completely happy with his time in Chicago

David Schoen: Trade deadline Vegas Golden Knights addition, Robin Lehner, on his time with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“To be honest, that’s not weighing on my mind (UFA). There was other things weighing on my mind. I mean, I haven’t played to my potential the last few weeks and there’s a few things that kind of played into that. I went to Chicago to help them out and got promises of getting a fair chance to play. I came there with a good mindset to fit into the team. I mean, I didn’t play much in the beginning or the middle beginning of the season, even if I played really well and had a good camp. Eventually, I took over and I think I won like nine out of 10, 12 out of 15, and we walked up one point behind a playoff spot, Then all of a sudden I found myself on the bench for no reason. That was tough, Plue, negotiations had totally died out.” At the end of the day, we’re players playing for our lives and playing for contracts. I felt for two years I’ve played really well and I still can’t get something done and I’m playing well and I can’t play. It hits your motivation part a little bit, and I’ve got to do a better job of letting that kind of go away. I’m just excited to be part of a playoff push and help out any way I can.”

Jimmy Greenfield: “No reason? Not true. Crawford began playing more because Colliton went with the hot hand, which he said he would do from the start of camp. From Jan. 15 to the trade deadline, Crawford had a .939 save percentage. Lehner had .899 over same time frame.”