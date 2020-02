NHL Rumors: Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and the Top 50 Trade Candidates

Would Joe Thorton and/or Patrick Marleau be okay with a trade?

Frank Seravalli of TSN: There have been multiple teams that have inquired about San Jose Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. Would either be willing to be traded?

Marleau is more likely than Thornton to be willing to go chase a Stanley Cup somewhere. Marleau is making the league minimum and has already played elsewhere.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have internally talked about the idea of acquiring Thornton. If Thornton were to okay a move, it would likely be to a Western Conference team. Potential fits could be the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Louis Jean: Have been told that Sharks forward Patrick Marleau is very much available.

There is a good possibility that he’s trade. It’s very unlikely that he ends back up in Toronto.

TSN: TSNs Top 50 Trade Bait Board

1. Chris Kreider – LW – $4.63 million – UFA

2. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – $3.1 million – UFA

3. Vladislav Namestnikov – LW – $4 million – UFA

4. Carolina’s 1st Round Pick 2020

5. Tyson Barrie – RD – $2.75 million – UFA

6. Sami Vatanen – RD – $4.9 million – UFA

7. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – $700,000 – UFA

8. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – $3 million – RFA

9. Erik Gustafsson – LD – $1.2 million – UFA

10. Dustin Byfuglien – RD – $7.6 million – 1 year left

11. Patrick Marleau – LW $700,000 – UFA

12. Jesper Fast – RW – $1.85 million – UFA

13. Joe Thornton – C – $2 million – UFA

14. Erik Haula – C – $2.75 million – UFA

15. Mike Hoffman – RW – $5.19 million – UFA

16. Derek Grant – C – $700,000 – UFA

17. Barclay Goodrow – C – $925,000 – 1 year left

18. Robin Lehner – G – $5 million – UFA

19. Brandon Saad – LW – $6 million – 1 year left

20. Jimmy Vesey – LW – $2.28 million – UFA

21. Kyle Palmieri – RW – $4.65 million – 1 year left

22. Vincent Trocheck – C – $4.75 million – 2 years left

23. Jonas Brodin – LD – $4.17 million – 1 year left

24. Detroit’s Cap Space 2020

25. Conor Sheary – LW – $3 million – UFA

26. Troy Stecher – RD – $2.33 million – RFA

27. Wayne Simmonds – RW – $5 million – UFA

28. Alex Kerfoot – C – $3.5 million – 3 years left

29. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – $3.2 million – 2 years left

30. Matt Dumba – RD – $6 million – 3 years left

31. Tyler Ennis – C – $800,000 – UFA

32. Josh Anderson – RW – $1.85 million – RFA

33. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – $3.25 million – 1 year left

34. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – $925,000 – RFA

35. Jeff Petry RD – $5.5 million – 1 year left

36. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – $4.5 million – 3 years left

37. Rocco Grimaldi – RW – $1 million – UFA

38. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – $5.4 million – 2 years left

39. Ron Hainsey – LD – $3.5 million – UFA

40. Mike Green – RD – $5.38 million – UFA

41. Nate Thompson C – $1 million – UFA

42. Ben Hutton – LD – $1.5 million – UFA

43. Chris Tierney – C – $2.94 million – RFA

44. Ryan Donato – LW – $1.9 million – 1 year left

45. Craig Smith – RW – $4.5 million – UFA

46. Mikael Granlund – LW – $5.75 million – UFA

47. Michael Del Zotto – LD $750,000 – UFA

48. Brady Skjei – LD – $5.25 million – 4 years left

49. Josh Manson – RD – $4.1 million – 2 years left

50. Lias Andersson – C – $894,000 – 1 year left