NHL Rumors: Joe Thornton, Josh Anderson, and the Boston Bruins

Teams would be interested in adding Joe Thornton

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on trade interest in Joe Thornton.

“I think there are teams who want him. I could see Dallas liking him. I could see Boston liking him. I could see Toronto liking Thornton. The thing is Doug Wilson has made it clear internally that it has to be Joe Thornton’s call. They’ll work on it together.”

Josh Anderson‘s health a concern for interested teams

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 said that Josh Anderson’s health is a big question. Teams like the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche who are interested in Chris Kreider are likely interested in Anderson.

“His contract is up this year and he is a year away from UFA, so you know the price is going to be higher because of what Coleman went for and what Anderson’s skill set is, but you’ve got to know you can count on him for this year. While it is still uncertain, I think it makes it very difficult to trade for him.”

Bruins still looking to add a forward even after acquiring Kase

Jimmy Murphy: Even after acquiring Ondrej Kase, the Boston Bruins may not be done. They could be looking to bring in another winger – maybe Kyle Palmieri.

Whoever they are looking at might cost them Danton Heinen and possibly John Moore.

Jimmy Murphy: Clarify that Heinen and/or Moore would be included in a trade for Palmieri, but that both of them have been mentioned in multiple trade talks.

Eric Engels: Have been told after the Bruins acquired Kase that they are not out of the runnings to land winger Ilya Kovalchuk.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts podcast on the Boston Bruins and the trade deadline. The Bruins don’t really want to give up a first-round pick, which is why they didn’t land forward Blake Coleman.