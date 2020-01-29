NHL Rumors: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche, and the Deadline

Decisions leading up to the trade deadline for the Avalanche

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post (mailbag): How Colorado plays over the next ten games will determine what they will do for the trade deadline. A big move for a top-six forward or a defenseman remains unlikely. On the other hand, a depth forward or defenseman shows some potential.

Also, there is the issue of goaltending. If Joe Sakic feels neither Philipp Graubauer or Pavel Francouz is a viable answer, then a deal there is possible. Naturally, injuries play a role here but this is as it stands now.

One last thing. The Colorado Eagles are performing well. They are in third place at the break with 46 points and Colorado’s prospects are developing nicely.

Questions for the Colorado Avalanche heading into the stretch

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: Colorado presents as a contender and no pretender. They average 3.65 goals per game (+36 goal differential) and are on a three-game winning streak as the stretch run starts.

Do they need goaltending or defense more? Goaltending help could be used here but if either Philipp Grubauer or Pavel Francouz go on a run then this point becomes moot. Team defense needs some improvement but that is a fixable internal problem. A minor deal is possible to plug up this hole.

The Colorado Avalanche possesses a wealth of picks/prospects and cap space that facilitates deals. Players like Jonathan Quick and Henrik Lundqvist come to mind for goalies. However, watch out for pesky clauses, etc. A depth forward could be the easiest acquisition. Enticing a non-playoff team with a pick or prospect should be easy.

Some speculated trading for help for the special teams (21st on the pp, 20th on the pk). With players getting healthy, those numbers should improve by February. Therefore, there is little need to hunt for an impact player there.