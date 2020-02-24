NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Jimmy Vesey and other Buffalo Sabres’ UFA’s

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo carries some valuable assets as the trade deadline approaches. Those include several UFA’s to be at the end of the season. The problem exists when one looks at their whole body of work but some do offer potential.

Jimmy Vesey: The biggest example of what might have been could be Jimmy Vesey. Vesey scoring 20 goals for Buffalo just never materialized but he is on that pace lately. As the deadline approaches, Vesey found his scoring touch just in time. Also, the winger figured out how to play without the puck better. It was a knock since his college days at Harvard. Now, does he stay or does he go? Vesey may fetch a third-round pick or prospect.

Michael Frolik: While Johan Larsson likely stays, Frolik maybe finding a new home. The penalty killing specialist carries an abundance of experience which could be beneficial somewhere. A mid-round pick in 2020 or 2021 would not be a surprising return.

Zemgus Girgensons: Another “fourth-line” player who could surprise somewhere else is Girgensons. His low $1.6 million AAV is friendly to any team and he is a tenacious checker who can score 15 goals a season or so. Again, a mid-round pick for the former first-round selection is possible.

Conor Sheary: The hope is that someone wants him. With goal droughts of 19 and 11 games, teams may pass but again someone may toss a late-round or low-level prospect Buffalo’s way.

Will Ken Holland be quiet at the trade deadline?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: As one source said many times, one just never knows with Ken Holland. Adding is more fun than subtracting. One of the names out there may be Trevor Lewis of the Los Angeles Kings. Talk remains he could be had for cheap.

Tyler Ennis of the Ottawa Senators seems to be on Ken Holland’s radar. The key is not to get too excited. Ennis can perform well against the middle or bottom level competition. However, the top lines could be problematic unless he is sheltered. The other problem lies that there are several other teams interested in Ennis’s services. They may offer more than the Edmonton Oilers can muster.

This is far from automatic as far as a deal. The chances of it happening remain less than 50-50 at this point.