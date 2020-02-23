NHL Rumors: Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers, and more

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers, and bad first impressions

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Alas, it was not too long ago that some in Edmonton were lamenting Kailer Yamamoto and Leon Draisaitl. A few weeks together this season ignited chemistry that may get the Oilers in the playoffs yet.

However, it harkens back to a time where these two players stumbled and doubt existed. Draisaitl went back to juniors even to refine his skills and now is a contender for the NHL points lead.

Yamamoto’s surgery recovery stalled his return or was it Oilers’ management? Either way, the forward spent most of this year in the AHL after stumbling last year in the NHL. His first game up from Bakersfield showed maturity and the rest is history.

So, what about Jesse Puljujarvi? Every prospect develops differently. Are the bridges that burnt? Does Ken Holland forgive, does he make a move, or are we back to the same saga this summer? That answer remains unwritten.

Edmonton Oilers’ rumor mill heating up…

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Chatter rising to the level of rumors has surfaced in Edmonton. With them firmly in the playoff hunt, could Ken Holland pull the trigger on a deal or two?

Any deal appears to fall under the minor category. Nothing substantial will come out of Edmonton this trade deadline. A Jesse Puljujarvi deal is unlikely but a Jujhar Khaira deal comes in as a possibility?

Consider that Boston and Toronto have shown interest in the past. Edmonton eyeing Tyler Ennis not too long ago could be a return. These scenarios make sense for a team looking to add from Europe next year while trying not to tinker too much this season.

Furthermore, Ennis could provide that bottom-six offensive spark while a change of scenery could benefit Khaira. Holland privately hopes for a bidding war between Boston and Toronto. Unfortunately, that reeks of wishful thinking but one never knows.