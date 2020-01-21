NHL Rumors: Jeff Carter, Caleb Jones, and Erik Gustafsson

Is Jeff Carter a possible Philadelphia Flyers target?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: As Jeff Carter and the Los Angeles Kings played in Philadelphia last week, the question inevitably got asked. Would the winger like to return to the Flyers?

Carter remains on pace to score 23 goals this season and Philadelphia could use the scoring punch. The talk will only heighten between now and the February 24th trade deadline. Other teams are expected to call about the forward who is 35 and under contract until 2021-22.

There have been rumors as far as Carter coming back to Philadelphia. It makes much sense. This will be a story to keep an eye on whether the forward leaves Los Angeles or not in five weeks.

The two years “bet” on Caleb Jones in Edmonton

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: Give Jones a ton of credit as he has done nothing but improve in his time with the Edmonton Oilers’ organization. The 22-year old signed a two-year deal worth an AAV of $850,000. He is a solid middle-tiered/depth defenseman for Edmonton who still shows improvement and potential.

Jones moves the puck quickly and has an above-average shot. Though it is his defensive ability that garners the most attention. He is a modern defender through and through. Through conditioning and nutrition, Jones has made huge strides in all phases of development on and off the ice. His reward was this contract.

Scoring chances have improved as Jones’ game has evolved. Edmonton projects the defenseman to improve even more over the next two seasons.

Erik Gustafsson’s trade deadline preference

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Gustafsson prefers to be a Chicago Blackhawk but that may not be in the cards come February 24th. Chicago is checking on value for the defenseman means they are at least interested in moving the defenseman. This is a player who broke out with 60+ points last year. That production was ridiculous but so is his performance this year.

Some teams think they can get improved numbers out of the blueliner and have at least inquired. If Chicago falls out of the playoff race as expected, Gustafsson likely will be in another destination come before the trade deadline. Either way, he may not be re-signed anyway.