NHL Rumors: Ilya Kovalchuk, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

Several teams considering signing Kovalchuk

John Shannon: Free agent Ilya Kovalchuk is getting interest from teams with several of them considering signing him. Those teams are looking to talk with their coaches and staff over the holiday roster freeze to see what role he could play and if there is a fit.

The Sabres could move a defenseman for centerman

Joe Yerdon of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres could use some help down the middle this year. Trading a defenseman for a center could be an option. Could possibly get a third-line center that could be a second-line option in a pinch.

The Sabres have known since the offseason that they need to add another forward and that they need to move a defenseman.

The Sabres are tight to the salary cap so any trade is likely a money-in, money-out, which limits their chances of landing a big fish. Trading pending UFA defensemen Zach Bogosian or Marco Scandella likely nets the Sabres a mid-round draft pick or another player that could use a change of scenery.

Bogosian trade value is low coming off of another hip surgery.

Blues notes on a Hall trade comparable, rental options and Pietrangelo

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues comparables for the players the Arizona Coyotes sent the New Jersey Devils for Taylor Hall could be Niko Mikkola, Nolan Stevens, and Jordan Nolan.

Forward rental options that the Blues could look at include Chris Kreider, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Tyler Toffoli.

Believe that pending UFA defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could be looking for $9 million a season, maybe more. The Blues could be hoping to get him around $8.25 million. If Pietrangelo goes to the open market he could be looking at upwards of $10 million. The Blues may not want to go higher than $9.25 million.

There doesn’t appear to be any new updates on the Blues-Pietrangelo contract talks. The last time the sides met in person was when the Blues were in Toronto in October.