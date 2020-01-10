NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin, Henrik Lundqvist, and the New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin is up with the New York Rangers. Now what?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: With Shesterkin’s opt-out clause looming, Jeff Gorton and New York had to do something. So, naturally, the talented Russian goaltender who has dominated every level was called up. He has dazzled early on facing high-shot counts which is a staple with this Rangers team.

Now, the question boils down to the fallout. What is going to eventually happen in New York? Currently, they are juggling three goaltenders and Henrik Lundqvist has not played since a January 2nd loss in Calgary. Also, Lundqvist is not waiving his no-trade clause anytime soon.

As for Alexandar Georgiev, his waiver exemption status expired on December 20th.

David Quinn acknowledged one big fact with Igor Shesterkin.

“All we’ve really thought about right now is the present,” said the coach, who called Shesterkin’s promotion “a natural progression … that has nothing to do with Hank or Georgie. … We’re not worried about three weeks from now or three months from now. Right now we’ve got three goalies.”

Goaltending is the least glaring issue for the New York Rangers and yet one has to wonder, who is Jeff Gorton going to move? And when? At some point, one of these goalies has to find a new address.

More on Igor Shesterkin’s call-up…

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic: Again, more tough questions will come from this move. How will Henrik Lundqvist’s time end in New York? A trade is unlikely because of the cap hit, the NTC, and he turns 38 on March 2nd.

Another question is Georgiev. While he is a legitimate NHL goaltender, the question begs is he a number one or not? That answer is not known at this time because of the team he plays on. What is likely is that Georgiev gets moved in the summer for more parts.

Shesterkin has to outplay Georgiev first and some argue by his AHL play that he already has. That may be true but Shesterkin will need more of a sample size. All that does is extend the clock a fraction. Lundqvist has performed above expectations while Georgiev has less so.

Now, what happens next when players return? Uh, stay tuned?