NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Islanders … Lots of Interest in Zach Bogosian

Teams calling Hurricanes offering up goalies

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes will call up both goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic unless they make a trade today, which is possible.

Teams have been calling Hurricanes offering up their goaltenders.

The Blackhawks might have a goalie for the Hurricanes

Sportsnet: The Carolina Hurricanes lost two goaltenders last night. The Chicago Blackhawks could make one of their goalies available according to Chris Johnston.

“They’ve got a goaltender situation where, I think they’re willing to move one of their goaltenders,” Johnston said, in reference to Chicago’s pending free agents Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner.”

Hurricanes hope Bogosian signs with them

Pierre LeBrun: After losing defenseman Brett Pesce last night, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping that Zach Bogosian will sign with them. He’s getting interest from a lot of teams.

Bogosian getting lots of interest

Darren Dreger: Free agent defenseman Zach Bogosian is getting interest from the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes.

It’s believed that the Toronto Maple Leafs interest in Bogosian has cooled.

The Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, and Boston Bruins are among the teams that have done some tire kicking.

The Islanders are looking to buy

Sportsnet: The New York Islanders are going to buyers. Elliotte Friedman:

“I think (the Islanders) were in on Mikko Koivu, who announced (Saturday) he’s going to stay in Minnesota,” Friedman said during the Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. “Chris Kreider was another one. I think the Islanders are in on him, too.”

The Blackhawks also have a defenseman available, and may a forward

Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks also have pending UFA defenseman Erik Gustafsson who is staying back home. He’s been linked to the Vegas Golden Knights.

“They’ve left the defenceman Erik Gustafsson back home in Chicago as they went out on a road trip (Saturday),” Johnston added. “It’s expected he’ll be moved. He’s been connected to Vegas, by the way, (but) I don’t think there’s anything to that. I think he’s probably headed somewhere other than Vegas.”

Johnston added that forward Brandon Saad “could be had for the right price.”