NHL Rumors: Henrik Lundqvist, Tony DeAngelo, and Toronto Maple Leafs

Henrik Lundqvist and the three goaltender circus

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: No one expected the New York Rangers to have a three-headed goalie monster situation. Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandar Georgiev, and Igor Shesterkin all are splitting time for the Rangers. Lundqvist started just two of the last six games and six of the Rangers’ previous 17 contests.

“It’s an unusual situation right now,” said Lundqvist. “But you can only control so much. You don’t want to put too much thought into this.

The goaltenders are taking this in a “day to day” approach. Honestly, so is coaching and the management as well. It has helped keep Henrik Lundqvist fresh as he approaches turning 38 in March.

With the trade deadline just six weeks away, Henrik Lundqvist is awaiting a resolution. For now, he just starts when asked and rolls with it.

The rise of Tony DeAngelo and the possibilities…

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic: The 24-year old defenseman grew in leaps and bounds the last season and a half. Now, does he get paid or traded? That becomes the burning question with Anthony DeAngelo. Offensive production cannot be disputed. He has 11 goals and 25 assists in 45 games. Opportunities are there.

“We have some high, high end forwards making plays to us, and a couple of times tonight I had three or four seconds at a time at the point. You get that much time, things open up, rebounds, screenshots, and shots go in. We do a good job moving pucks, transitioning, and in the offensive zone.”

Over the last two months, Tony DeAngelo’s maturity and leadership have risen greatly. It’s noticeable. He gives the Rangers another hard decision to make besides Henrik Lundqvist.

The state of the Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic (Q&A): (before Morgan Rielly injury) A few interesting points on Kasperi Kapanen and other Maple Leafs includes a possible return of a top-four defenseman plus pick for Kapanen.

The defense is a constant question. Mirtle does not rule out Toronto trying to move Cody Ceci to make room for their younger Toronto defensemen. Rasmus Sandin‘s ELC is another issue. Do you burn year one or not? Huge question.

One of the last questions focused on Alex Pietrangelo. Mirtle’s inkling was this was a long shot at best as Pietrangelo appears poised to re-sign in St. Louis. The need for a defenseman at the deadline (especially RHD) is very real.