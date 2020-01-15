NHL Rumors: Henrik Lundqvist, Braden Holtby, and the Buffalo Sabres

Henrik Lundqvist and the Colorado Avalanche?

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: The latest team for Henrik Lundqvist to be linked to is indeed the Colorado Avalanche. After all, this makes sense considering all the cap space that Colorado has ($31 million approximately). They would be on the hook for the remainder of Lundqvist’s deal. New York retains some of what is left on the deal for this to get done.

Again, there is the problem of the NMC. Would Lundqvist waive it? He has not in the past so why would he now? New York is carrying three goalies — Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin, and Alexandar Georgiev. However, it may be Georgiev that is traded and not Lundqvist.

Short-term deal or Holtby to the open market?

TSN: The Washington Capitals have a young goaltender in Ilya Samsonov playing well so far this season. Braden Holtby is a pending UFA that will likely be looking for a big, long-term deal. Pierre LeBrun said that the Capitals said they will wait until after the season before deciding on how to proceed with Holtby.

“So is the fact that I think Washington looks at some of the other long-term contracts for goalies and isn’t sure that it is interested in that. So, to me, it’s either a short-term deal for Holtby, or he goes to market. It’ll be decided after the year.”

Will Jason Botterill make a big move in Buffalo Sabres land?

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News (mailbag): The Sabres are stuck cap-wise and have made a few moves already. Also, a few players requested to be traded which is a bad idea on a cap-strapped team. Marco Scandella and Michael Frolik were acquired while Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodrigues wait.

Botterill refuses to trade Rasmus Ristolainen or Brandon Montour currently and that is probably for the best. Buffalo possesses $33 million in projected cap space for next season and would be better served to wait to trade pieces in the summer.

Between Colin Miller and Carter Hutton, Buffalo has multiple problems on several fronts. Buffalo is stuck!