NHL Rumors: Henrik Lundqvist, Alex Georgiev, and the New York Rangers

The Henrik Lundqvist mess

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Over and over again, the three-headed goalie situation continues to play out in New York. For his part, Henrik Lundqvist says little, remains quiet and goes about his business. At some point, that will not be the case.

Igor Shesterkin ascended to the number one position on the depth chart. Two and three are more of a contentious debate. Some will say Alexandar Georgiev and some will still go with Lundqvist. A recent injury to Shesterkin led Quinn to start Georgiev on back to back nights with Lundqvist remaining on the bench.

That makes things only messier. The ice time is decreasing and the writing is on the wall. Actions speak louder than words.

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports Network: With Igor Shesterkin stating his case on who should be the number one, Henrik Lundqvist felt destined to be squeezed out of New York. Alexandar Georgiev’s decreasing trade value cements that theory. Lundqvist starting just three games since early January is almost the nail in the proverbial coffin.

Now, it is a question of what happens next to the Swedish goaltender? New York cannot reward loyalty here but Lundqvist holds all of the cards. The goalie controls where and when he wants to go when it comes to the trade deadline. After that, does a buyout come in the summer?

That is for another time but a lot could happen in the next five days or it could not.

Rangers playing better but the song remains the same

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic: The New York Rangers playing better helps but again it appears they will be sellers this trade deadline. Several players could be moved — including Chris Kreider. Kreider could sign an extension with New York as well so it is not certain he gets dealt.

After that, there is Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Strome, Lias Andersson, and several other players. Unlike the last two trade deadlines, no one has been scratched for precautionary reasons yet. That is good news. The bad news is that time is likely coming soon.

Kreider scoring at his most torrid stretch while Lundqvist toils mostly on the sidelines is not expected. Alas, that is the reality heading into the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline.