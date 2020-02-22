NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, and Jets

Vegas likely destination for Gustafsson

Mark Lazerus: Have been hearing that the Vegas Golden Knights are the most likely landing spot for Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

A deal is not in place yet. Would expect the Blackhawks to get a big package in return for Gustafsson.

Mark Lazerus: “That comes with the obvious caveat that things change quickly this time of year. But Vegas is the likeliest landing spot.”

Barrie wants to stay but knows it’s out of his control

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie hopes to remain with the team for the remainder of the season: “I love it here, I love the guys and we want to try to be a team that does something special this year and I’d obviously like to be around for that. But it’s out of my control.”

Oilers could look at a Ducks defenseman

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap space. If they are looking for a cheap, veteran left-handed defenseman while Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell are out, Anaheim Ducks Michael Del Zotto makes some sense. He carries a $750,000 salary cap hit.

Oilers cost for Athanasiou could be…

Jim Matheson: For the Oilers to acquire Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings, it might cost them Jesse Puljujarvi, a 2nd round pick, and a defensive prospect

Flames and Hurricanes were in on Kase … Jets looking for a Dman

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Don’t believe that Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny is done. The moving of their first-round pick may take them out of the running for Chris Kreider.

The Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes were also in on Ondrej Kase.

LeBrun believes the Hurricanes offered the Ducks a second-round pick and a prospect for Kase.

The Calgary Flames could use some help up front and on the blue line.

The Winnipeg Jets may be looking to add another defenseman. They could be willing to move a young roster player(s) or a prospect(s) for a top-four defenseman.