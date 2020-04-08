Notable NHL Rumors From The Past Week

The National Hockey League schedule remains paused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill churning over off-season free-agent moves and trade candidates. Here’s a look at the past week’s notable chatter.

Assuming the salary cap for 2020-21 remains at $81.5 million, the Edmonton Oilers could require some relief. Cap Friendly indicates they have over $70.4 million invested in 15 players.

Goaltender Mike Smith, defensemen Mike Green and Ethan Bear, and forwards Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Ennis and Riley Sheahan are among their noteworthy free agents. Assuming they’re all re-signed, it won’t leave any room to bolster their depth via trades or free agency.

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell made the case for the Oilers to buy out James Neal. The 32-year-old winger’s production has declined, making it difficult to justify his $5.75-million annual average value through 2022-23.

Uncertainty over next season’s salary cap has given rise to speculation of the NHL and NHLPA agreeing to compliance buyouts this summer. The Oilers could buy out Neal without any penalty.

Even without that scenario, Mitchell believes it would be worth the annual $1.9 million salary-cap hit over the next six seasons by going the normal buyout route. He argues it would allow the Oilers an extra measure of flexibility to replace Neal’s contributions via free agency.

It remains to be seen if Oilers general manager Ken Holland shares Mitchell’s opinion. Nevertheless, Neal’s future in Edmonton could become a hot topic once more details are known about next season’s salary-cap figures.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to the Rangers?

In a recent mailbag segment, a reader told the New York Post‘s Larry Brooks he’d heard rumors linking the Rangers to Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Brooks believes the Rangers could be in the market for a second-line center, depending on Ryan Strome‘s contract status and Filip Chytil‘s development. While acknowledging Nugent-Hopkins would be a good fit, Brooks felt his eligibility next summer for unrestricted free agent status wouldn’t make him worthwhile to pursue.

There’s no indication the Rangers expressed any interest in Nugent-Hopkins’ availability. If they pursue him this summer, they could ask permission to talk with the 26-year-old center’s representatives about a contract extension.

It’s a topic that makes for interesting fan chatter amid the NHL’s pandemic hiatus. Nugent-Hopkins’ future in Edmonton will draw attention the longer he goes without a new contract, but it’s doubtful the Oilers have any plans to move him before next season.

Could the Sharks pursue Braden Holtby?

Braden Holtby is among the notable stars eligible for unrestricted free-agent status, but the Washington Capitals goaltender hasn’t put up the best numbers in his contract year. The New York Post‘s Larry Brooks observed the 30-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner has a woeful .897 save percentage this season.

Despite Holtby’s difficulties this season, Brooks speculated the San Jose Sharks might be willing to overlook his poor numbers. The Sharks have had lousy goaltending over the past two seasons, in part because of starter Martin Jones‘ erratic performance.

Holtby will seek a raise over his current $6 million annual average value. The Sharks have over $66 million invested in 13 players, with Jones among them carrying a $5.75 million AAV and a three-team trade list through 2023-24. Unless they find a way to shed Jones’ contract, they can’t afford Holtby.