NHL Rumors: From Not Moving To Trade Possibilities – Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers

From not moving to trade possibilities – Nashville Predators

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: Nashville Predators GM David Poile is keeping his option open in advance of the NHL trade deadline. Looking at the not likely to the most likely for the Predators.

It’s not happening – Pekka Rinne, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg, and Viktor Arvidsson.

It’s not happening … in-season – Kyle Turris, and Ryan Johansen.

Who would want them – Austin Watson, Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin, and Jarred Tinordi.

Unproven in the NHL – Yakov Trenin, Colin Blackwell, and Eeli Tolvanen.

If the Predators decide to buy at the deadline – New Jersey Devils 2020 2nd round pick.

If the right offer presents itself – Nick Bonino, Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, and Dan Hamhuis.

The likeliest to go if the Predators decide to sell at the deadline – Michael Granlund and Craig Smith.

From not moving to trade possibilities – New York Rangers

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: The New York Rangers are going to sellers once again at the deadline. A breakdown of who isn’t going anywhere and who could be on the move.

Fehgeddaboudit – Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko, Igor Shesterkin, and Adam Fox.

Don’t bet on it – Henrik Lundqvist, Jacob Trouba, and Brendan Smith.

Outside shot – Marc Staal.

The Available – Chris Kreider, Jesper Fast, Ryan Strome, Anthony DeAngelo, Brady Skjei, Alexandar Georgiev, and Pavel Buchnevich.

And don’t be shocked – Vitali Kravtsov, Morgan Barron, and they could get a second first-round pick if they trade Kreider.

And finally – Lias Andersson