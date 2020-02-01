NHL Rumors: From not going Anywhere To Trade Candidates – Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Though may not agree, the Winnipeg Jets are looking at being buyers leading up to the NHL trade deadline if they remain in the playoff hunt.

If they fall out of the race before the deadline, they’ll look to do some selling. There is also the potential that they could make a move that could benefit them both now and in the future.

Not going anywhere – Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, and Ville Heinola.

Could move in only extreme circumstances – Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Tucker Poolman, and their 2020 first-round pick.

A trio of asterisks, each with their own story – Bryan Little, Dustin Byfuglien, and Mark Letestu.

Could move if the Jets decide they are buyers – Jack Roslovic, Sami Niku, Kristian Vesalainen, Mason Appleton, 2021 first-round pick, assorted other draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Could move if the Jets decide they are sellers – Dmitry Kulikov, Mathieu Perreault, Nick Shore, Gabriel Bourque, Logan Shaw, Laurent Brossoit, Nathan Beaulieu, Luca Sbisa, and Anthony Bitetto.

Most likely to be dealt – Jack Roslovic

Other miscellaneous trade chips – Carl Dahlstrom, Eric Comrie, Prospects like Leon Gawanke, Jonathan Kovacevic, Declan Chisholm, and Michael Spacek.

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings are clearly going to be sellers leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

Not going anywhere – Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek, Filip Zadina, Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, Justin Abdelkader, and Frans Nielsen.

Not likely, but no impossible – Jimmy Howard, Patrik Nemeth, Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula, Mike Green, Madison Bowey, and Jonathan Bernier.

Could plausibly move for the right offer – Robby Fabbri, Luke Glendening, and Andreas Athanasiou.

The most logical to move – Trevor Daley