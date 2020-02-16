NHL Rumors: From Not Going Anywhere To More Likely To Move – Oilers, Flames, and Maple Leafs

From ‘not going anywhere’ to ‘more likely to move’ – Edmonton Oilers

Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers have just over a week to decide what route to take for the NHL trade deadline. Are they contender and look to add? Do they want to shake things up?

A look at trade tiers for the Oilers.

Not going anywhere – Connor McDavid, Leon Draiseitl, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian, and Kailer Yamamoto.

(Likely) not going anywhere – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, James Neal, Alex Chiasson, Ethan Bear, Riley Sheahan, Josh Archibald, Joakim Nygard, Gaetan Haas, Patrick Russell, Matt Benning, Caleb Jones, Mikko Koskinen, and Mike Smith.

Probably safe, but it’s possible – Adam Larsson, Kris Russell, and Sam Gagner.

Could be on the move – Jujhar Khaira and Markus Granlund.

More likely to move – Jesse Puljujarvi

From ‘not going anywhere’ to ‘more likely to move’ – Calgary Flames

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames are still in the playoff hunt, but need to get a roll. They could be looking to buy, and they have some salary cap space to work with.

They could be active on the trade market ahead of the deadline. Looking at the trade tiers for the Flames.

Not going anywhere – Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Mikael Backlund, David Rittich, and Mark Giordano.

(Likely) not going anywhere – Noah Hanafin, Rasmus Andersson, Juuso Valimaki, Cam Talbot and Milan Lucic.

Probably safe, but it’s possible – T.J. Brodie, Travis Hamonic, Derek Ryan, Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Tobias Rieder, Zac Rinaldo, and Michael Stone.

Could be on the move – Oliver Kylington and Sam Bennett.

More likely to move – Mark Jankowski and 2020 first-round pick.

From ‘not going anywhere’ to ‘more likely to move’ – Toronto Maple Leafs

Sportsnet: Some injuries to the Toronto Maple Leafs forward and defensive group complicates things a bit for GM Kyle Dubas. The LTIR will give them some needed salary cap space to add if they want.

Not going anywhere – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Frederik Andersen, Zach Hyman, Rasmus Sandin, Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford, and Jason Spezza.

(Likely) not going anywhere – Travis Dermott, Jake Muzzin, Ilya Mikheyev, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, and Andreas Johnsson.

Probably safe, but it’s possible – Tyson Barrie, Timothy Liljegren, and Frederik Gauthier.

Could be on the move – Dmytro Timashov and Cody Ceci.

More likely to move – Kasperi Kapanen and Alexander Kerfoot.