NHL Rumors: Flyers, Bruins, Golden Knights, and Compliance Buyout Candidates

Could York and Beecher return to school next year?

Bailey Johnson: University of Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said that they haven’t held their exit meetings yet but he expects defenseman Cam York (Philadelphia Flyers) and forward Johnny Beecher (Boston Bruins) to return to school next year.

Golden Knights talking with one of their 2017 draft picks

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on prospect Jack Dugan: “We’ll have discussions with his representatives here at an appropriate point. It hasn’t been pressing because there’s no hockey being played. But those are conversations we’ll have here as we move along.”

(Dugan was drafted 142nd in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He’s spent the past two years playing at Providence College.)

Could there be compliance buyouts, and who could be bought out?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Brian Burke was on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio program. The topic of compliance buyouts came up with Burke saying:

“I’ve heard discussion of compliance buyouts to help teams get to this new cap, to solve some of their problems. Which they gave in the last CBA, each team got two cap-compliance buyouts which were exempt from the cap. I’ve heard talk of that.”

Compliance buyout meaning the player would receive his buyout money, but the salary cap hit would not be charged to the team like it is for the normal buyouts.

If compliance buyouts are allowed next season, which players could potentially be bought out?

Forward candidates include Justin Abdelkader, Frans Nielsen, Andrew Ladd, Milan Lucic, Kyle Okposo, Loui Eriksson, Kyle Turris, Tyler Johnson, James Neal, and Jeff Skinner. Turris and Johnson have four years left on their contracts. Skinner has had a terrible season after signing his long-term deal with a $9 million cap hit.

Defensemen candidates could include Kris Russell, Karl Alzner, John Moore, and Brent Seabrook for sure, and possibly P.K. Subban and Justin Faulk.

Goaltender options could include Pekka Rinne, Henrik Lundqvist and Cory Schneider.