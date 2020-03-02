NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the New Jersey Devils

Updating the Panthers future spending

James (@Account4hockey): Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 960 updating the Florida Panthers looking to cut payroll for next season.

There is the sense that if the Panthers miss the playoffs, that they won’t be a salary cap ceiling team next season.

There was more to trading Vincent Trocheck than to just get rid of his salary. They wanted to get better defensively.

So any further cost-cutting measures may depend on if they make the playoffs and how far they get if they do.

Devils – from the draft, to free agency, to trades

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: (mailbag) A couple of savvy offseason additions and some more consistent goaltending could have the New Jersey Devils on the playoff bubble next season.

The Devils could have three first-round picks (their own, Coyotes, and Canucks) at the draft this year. Their plan for those picks should be:

1. The best player available

2. The best player available, or the most valuable young player they can acquire

3. The best player available, or the most valuable young player/collection of picks they can acquire

They shouldn’t pass on a center just because they have Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier to select a winger or defenseman.

Trading back to collect more assets is an option, but not if they land one of the top two picks.

If Tom Fitzgerald gets hired as the full-time GM, wouldn’t see him going after any of the top free agents this offseason. He’s looking for young guys to play along with Hughes and Hischier. He’ll also be looking for vets to help out the young guys.

20 minute -plus, left-handed blue line options that are UFAs and under 35 – Erik Gustafsson and T.J. Brodie.

1B goaltending options could include Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss, Anton Khudobin and Cam Talbot.

Pending UFA scoring forward options could be Evgenii Dadonov and Tyler Toffoli.

Buying out goaltender Cory Schneider could be an option. He would then carry a $4 million cap hit for the next two years, $2 million for the third and fourth year.

Potential young blue line trade targets could include NY Islanders Devon Toews or Ryan Pulock, or a Toronto Maple Leafs young Dman in Rasmus Sandin, Travis Dermott or Timothy Liljegren.