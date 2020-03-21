NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Trade Conditions and Bonsuses, and Sharks

Flames looking at another free agent forward

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that they are working on possibly signing a college free agent forward. Treliving added that they hope to have something finalized in the next day or two.

Could the Oilers bring Slepyshev back?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer on CHED 630 on winger Anton Slepyshev: “Some discussion out there on Anton Slepyshev. He has had a really good year with CSKA (18-27-45/54GP/+28) in the KHL. Oilers control his NHL rights. Contract is up in Russia. Makes sense for 2020-21…but price point has to make sense too.”

Nothing confirmed about conditions and bonuses

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: On what happens to traded conditional picks and player bonuses: “There’s nothing confirmed, but teams are preparing for the possibility of life without a combine, a draft from their own war rooms, and no visitation period for free agency. Who knows how everything plays out, but organizations know they need to be prepared for anything.”

There are some that think the AHLs season hasn’t been canceled is that the NHL would like to have a “taxi squad” if the NHL does get the playoffs going.

Boughner hopeful he’s back

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks interim head coach Bob Boughner said last week that he and GM Doug Wilson haven’t had extensive talks about Boughner’s future job status. Boughner added that things are in a holding pattern but added: