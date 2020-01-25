NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Oilers will need to spend on a winger this offseason

Allen Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are going to spend some money this offseason to find a winger. Taylor Hall‘s name gets mentioned. Mike Hoffman could be another option.

Strome on the possibility of being traded

Steve Serby of the New York Post: From a Q & A with New York Rangers pending free agent Ryan Strome. Stome on the possibility of being traded before the trade deadline.

“I’ve been traded twice now. The third time wouldn’t be anything that I’m not used to. I love it here, though. I really hope I stay. I feel like I’ve lived in New York for so long, it’s my second home. The coaching staff and the management here, I think I’ve found a little bit of a home. Whatever happens, happens. It’s a business, but I think you just take everything in stride as an athlete.”

Markstorm on contract talks

Pete Jensen of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks pending free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom hopes his next contract is with the Canucks:

“I’m just focused on the season,” Markstrom said at All-Star Game Media Day on Thursday when asked about ongoing contract talks with the Canucks. “Obviously, I want to stay in Vancouver, but I’m sure the people with the suits will figure it out with my agent. I’ve just got to play hockey, and if I play good, I’m sure I’ll get to stay.”

Pierre LeBrun: Have been told that there is still “lots of work to be done” on a Canucks – Markstrom extension.

It will be interesting to see what the number will be if/when it gets done.

Hughes agent on an extension

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes, Pat Brisson, on being in a good situation for an extension: “We can start talking with Canucks on July 1st. We will cross that bridge when we get there. He is sure building a case as a strong asset. We will see how it goes.”