NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, NY Islanders, and the New Jersey Devils

McDavid’s injury not changing Holland’s plans

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that Connor McDavid‘s injury doesn’t really change any of their trade deadline plans. The Oilers won’t move their first-round pick, Evan Bouchard or Jesse Puljujarvi for a rental. If a player has term, that could change things.

Could be a quiet deadline for the Stars

Sean Shapiro: The trade deadline prices are high at the moment (2nd and prospect for Andy Greene, and 1st and Nolan Foote for Blake Coleman), so it could be hard to see the Dallas Stars making a serious offer to any team before the deadline.

Islanders may not be finished

Andrew Gross: (after acquiring Andy Greene) New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that he’s open to making more trades before the deadline but that it would have to be the “right situation, right fit, and cannot lose sight of tomorrow.”

After the Devils make a couple of trades yesterday…

Abbey Mastracco: The New Jersey Devils have not held contract talks with defenseman Sami Vatanen but interim GM Tom Fitzgerald that that could change.

Mike Morreale: Fitzgerald said he wants to get Vatanen back on the ice and in the lineup soon.

Mike Morreale: Fitzgerald said he’s getting lots of calls from other teams: “I’ve been fielding a lot of calls. Teams call and ask me what I’m thinking. I’ve been very transparent with all the general managers out there; I’ve got some UFAs that we’ll probably look to move if it makes sense for us.”

New Jersey Devils: Fitzgerald: “I want to get better long term. That’s our goal. Not just a short fix in the next couple of years. We’re thinking big picture here. The future here is really bright.”

Abby Mastracco: The Devils plan is to build around forwards Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Not sure who else could be on the block, things can change quickly.