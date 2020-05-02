NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Could They Afford Taylor Hall? Could They Trade Kris Russell

Could the Edmonton Oilers fit Taylor Hall‘s contract in?

Allan Mitchell and Jonathan Willis: The Edmonton Oilers could use an elite scoring winger. Should they consider pending free agent winger Taylor Hall, and could they afford him?

The flat salary cap won’t help, and they are already top-heavy.

Could the Oilers get Ryan Nugent-Hopkins re-signed four-years at a $6.5 million cap hit?

James Neal could be bought out this offseason to create some extra space, as well as letting some pending UFA walk. For the following season, they may need to move out some money with potential candidates Andreas Athanasiou ($3 million – RFA), Alex Chiasson ($2.15 million) and Kris Russell ($4 million).

If the Oilers could get Nugent-Hopkins signed for $6.5 and Hall at $8 million, that would put eight players under contract at about $53 million – 65 percent of the cap.

There would also be the chance that signing Hall long-term may mean that Nugent-Hopkins isn’t brought back.

The Oilers could look at trading defenseman Kris Russell. He carries a $4 million cap hit, a $1.5 million salary, a $1 million bonus, and a 15-team no-trade clause.

Another fallout could be that Ethan Bear wouldn’t get a big, long-term extension. They could do a one-year bridge contract and then revisit a long-term deal later.

Mitchell adds that fitting in Hall’s contract for next season is basically easily done, but the salary issues that arise the falling year would get difficult.

Jonathan Willis of the Athletic: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones is battling Kris Russell on the left side of their third pairing. Their salary cap difference is $3.15 million. The Oilers are organizationally deep on the left side.

An easy solution for the Oilers would be to trade Russell. Assigning to the AHL would clear more cap space then buying him out.

He has a 15 team no-trade clause. His salary is lower than his cap hit which may interest some teams.

Trade candidates could include:

Ottawa Senators – The Senators have Artem Anisimov. His cap hit is similar to Russell and he could be a third-line center.

Detroit Red Wings – Could take Russell and then move him at the deadline for assets. Have goaltender Jonathan Bernier or forwards Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula or Luke Glendening

Winnipeg Jets – Could use help on the blue line and have Mathieu Perreault at close to the same money and could be a third-line center.

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings don’t really have a bad contract to send the other way, so the Oilers may need to sweeten the pot.

New Jersey Devils – Could flip at the deadline. Maybe defenseman Connor Carrick coming back.

Anaheim Ducks – Oilers would have to sweeten the pot.

Dallas Stars – Had previously tried to acquire Russell. Have Andrew Cogliano and his $3.25 million contract.

Arizona Coyotes – The Coyotes don’t really need another veteran defenseman but have contracts that might interest the Oilers – Derek Stepan or Michael Grabner.

Due diligence calls include the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, and San Jose Sharks.

If they can’t find a trade and he falls further down the depth chart, burying his contract in the AHL would save their $375,000.