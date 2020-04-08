NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins

Oilers interested in signing some prospects

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland was on CHED 630’s Oilers Now radio show.

Holland said that he is interested in signing forward Anton Slepyshev and has made him an offer – Reid Wilkins.

Jim Matheson tweeted that Slepyshev’s contract offer was probably between $1 and 1.4 million. It’s unlikely that he’d offer the same $1.5 million that he gave to Josh Archibald.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman notes that if Philip Broberg doesn’t make the Oilers next year, he’ll head back to Sweden according to Holland.

There currently isn’t an international agreement but the Oilers continue to talk with the agents for Markus Niemelainen and Filip Berglund about signing an NHL contract.

Contract talks between the Bruins and Krug not progressing

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Torey Krug said that contract extension talks have not progressed at all since the NHL was put on pause back on March 12th.

Krug hopes that he hasn’t played his last game in a Bruins uniform.

“It’s a good question, probably one that many people would like to know an answer to,” Krug said Tuesday. “We haven’t had any talks since this thing has started. I can’t speak for any other UFA that’s in a position like I am, but in terms of my situation here in Boston, we haven’t continued any talks or made any progress in that regard.”

Krug is in the final year of his four-year deal that carries a $5.25 million AAV.