NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Ottawa Senators

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on Jesse Puljujarvi: “I haven’t really shopped him. No one has really asked about him “

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Holland: “I’m not gonna trade a first (round pick) for a rental.”

Jim Matheson: The Oilers have less than a $1 million in salary cap space so it’s not going to easy for them to make a move unless “another team is willing to get creative.”

Holland may need to find a team that would take on one of their contracts.

Still think that Detroit Red Wings Andreas Athanasiou is in play, but at what cost would they pay for him?

Jim Matheson: Buffalo Sabres pending UFA Conor Sheary might make some sense for that Oilers. His $3 million cap hit comes in around $750,000, so the Oilers would need to move a body as they’ll only have around $514,000 in space.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Oilers are tight against the salary cap and GM Ken Holland may have to get creative.

They are probably trying to acquire a top-nine forward that has some term left on his contract in a ‘hockey deal.’ They’ll likely end up having to acquire a moderately priced one through the rental market.

One option on the Oilers radar is Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis. He can play up and down the lineup and carries a $800,000 cap hit. They could wait until closer to the 3:00 PM deadline to see if prices come down.

The Senators and Pageau finally talking … Teams calling on Namestnikov

Pierre LeBrun: The Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau camp have started contract extension talks.

TSN: The Ottawa Senators healthy scratched center Vladislav Namestnikov last night for ‘asset management.’ Darren Dreger said that teams are calling the Sens about Namestinikov and multiple offers have been made.