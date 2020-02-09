NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Oilers and Nurse extension talks progressing

Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse is in the final year deal of his two-year deal at a $3.2 million salary cap hit. The Oilers and Nurse’s camp are having contract extension talks and things seem to be progressing well.

“I think it’s going to be a short term deal and it sounds like they are making progress towards getting it done,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday’s Headlines segment.

Maple Leafs waiting for health updates on their blue line before making a move

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at defensemen, but they are also having to wait to find out the injury status for defensemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci is going to be.

“Toronto is going to wait,” said Friedman. “Morgan Rielly has a doctor’s appointment next week, they still want to see what his future is, also the health of Cody Ceci which they’ll know more about in probably a couple of weeks.”

The Maple Leafs have been looking for a defenseman that has term left on his contact. Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba is one player they’ve looked at. They could have $6.5 million in salary cap room to play with if both Rielly and Ceci are out for the remainder of the season and put on the LTIR.