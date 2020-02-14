NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Ottawa Senators

The Oilers are looking for a top-nine forward

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources saying Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has talked at least 12 teams this past week to see what is the market is like. They are looking for a top-nine forward. Connor McDavid‘s injury isn’t forcing the Oilers to make a move, but if they can find something they like, Holland will make a move. They can’t really afford to trade their first-round pick and they need to hold on to some of their good young assets.

The Oilers are interested in Jean-Gabriel Pageau but they are not interested in sending the Senators their first-round pick. suggests putting a condition on it like the Oilers reaching the Western Finals.

The Oilers could offer Jesse Puljujarvi to a non-playoff team but they’ll most likely wait till the draft.

Senators to talk with one of their UFAs

TSN: Darren Dreger said to expect contract extension talks between the Ottawa Senators and Mark Borowiecki to pick up this week.

Senators would prefer to sign Pageau, but some interested teams may come calling

Hailey Salvian and Pierre LeBrun: The Ottawa Senators prefer to sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a contract extension, but he could be moved by the deadline.

As of Tuesday said that there hasn’t been a contract offer made. Pageau is agency is Newprot Sports, who also represented Mark Stone and Erik Karlsson.

The Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders are believed to have some interest according to LeBurn. The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames are looking for a right-handed, top-six forward, but may prefer a winger. The Philadelphia Flyers might have an interest if Nolan Patrick isn’t coming back. Salvian wonders if the Colorado Avalanche would be interested with the injury to Nazem Kadri.

LeBrun thinks that Senators will at least ask for a first-round pick, maybe a second and a prospect.

To re-sign him, LeBrun wonders if five years at $4.5 million would work for both sides. Salvian thinks a three-year deal may be in the best interest of Senators, but likely not for Pageau who’ll likely be looking for a longer-term deal.