NHL Rumors: Devils, Gallant, Golden Knights, Canadiens, Capitals, Sharks, Ducks, Hurricanes, and the Maple Leafs

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Devils have pending UFAs in defensemen Andy Greene and Sami Vatanen, and forward Wayne Simmonds. It’s believed that the Devils have received at least one legit offer for Vatanen so for.

Greene has a no-trade clause and hasn’t spoken to anyone in the organization about his future. The 38-year old wants to play next season. Simmonds would rather remain in New Jersey for the season as he’s already said you don’t sign somewhere to only play three-quarters of the season there.

Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri are not pending UFAs but could net the Devils a nice return. always assumes that Lou Lamoriello is interested in Travis Zajac.

The Seattle franchise will likely have interest in newly fired Gerard Gallant. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill had been interested in Gallant before but interim coach Rick Bowness is doing well. Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a history with Gallant.

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a defenseman.

Carey Price‘s agent, Gerry Johanssen, this week: “there’s nothing going on.”

The Montreal Canadiens have 11 draft picks this year already. They’ll decide on which route they are going in the next week or so. Jeff Petry has a year left and has good trade value now. A trade comparable could be what the Maple Leafs gave up for Jake Muzzin (1st round, Sean Durzi, and Carl Grundstrom).

Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan‘s thinking on the trade deadline: “depth pieces, depending on our health.”

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson isn’t interested in trading his core players, but Brenden Dillon and Melker Karlsson will get interest. What about goaltender Aaron Dell?

The Anaheim Ducks are willing to take on salary if young assets are included.

The Carolina Hurricanes are open to trading a defenseman not named Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce or Jaccob Slavin.

It would take more than Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco to get New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. The Rangers are looking for an NHL ready now forward for Georgiev.

KHL goalies to keep an eye on – Timur Bilyalov, Alexei Melnichuk and Alexei Krasikov.