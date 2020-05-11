NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings – Anthony Mantha, Cap Space, and Some Potential Free Agent Targets

RFA Mantha is not stressed about his next contract yet

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: Detroit Red Wings pending RFA Anthony Mantha missed 28 games this season due to injury. Mantha is two years away from being a free agent and is hopeful to sign a long-term deal with the Red Wings.

“I want to be here, I like it here,” Mantha said. “I know we’re rebuilding right now but hopefully I can be part of the future. Hopefully things go well and we can get a deal. “I’m not stressed yet. The league is waiting to see if we’re going to finish the season or what is going to happen. We have all summer to negotiate. If we don’t have a contract before the (next) season, then I’ll be a little worried. But we have so much time. I’m pretty sure we’re going to agree on a deal.”

The Red Wings could have some available cap space this offseason

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: A flat or lower salary cap doesn’t bode well for some teams trying to re-sign their pending free agents. It could work out for the Detroit Red Wings though.

Top pending free agents include Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug, Tyson Barrie, Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman, Robin Lehner and Braden Holtby. Some could be re-signed, but some could become UFAs and might interest the Red Wings.

The Red Wings have 11 players under contract at $46.2 million with 12 pending RFAs. They’ll have some available cap space if they want to use it.

Krug is from Michigan and Jeff Blashill coached Krug in junior.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier will need a goaltender partner.

Potential free agent forward targets for the Red Wings

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: If Justin Abdelkader doesn’t have a good training camp next year, he could end up waivers. Evgeni Svechnikov will require waivers next year and will be battling with Abdelkader.

The Detroit Red Wings could use some scoring upfront. If they are looking for a free agent at $4 million or less, some potential options are Vladislav Namestnikov, Evgenii Dadonov, Jesper Fast, and Carl Soderberg.