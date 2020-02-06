NHL Rumors: David Backes, Tyler Toffoli, and Alec Martinez

Where will David Backes go?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: A David Backes deal comes down to who will take on his $6 million cap hit. Two teams present at the forefront are the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. A trade for Ondrej Kase or Josh Anderson would be enticing and again not cost Boston that first-round pick.

Backes becomes the sweetener for that one year. This keeps the market desirable for the forward. David Backes contributing is still possible for another year at least.

Joe MacDonald via Twitter.com: Backes asking for trade has not happened but he would play elsewhere. If Boston will not play him, then another chance elsewhere would suffice.

Alec Martinez and Tyler Toffoli scenarios…

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: Alex Martinez and Tyler Toffoli remain two of Los Angeles’ biggest trade chips. However, pros and cons exist in any potential deal.

Tyler Toffoli to Calgary

Toffoli’s best years have come with Milan Lucic and former OHL teammate Sean Monahan. That is a great plus but Calgary deals often with players with term left. Toffoli plays on an expiring contract.

Tyler Toffoli to Boston

Los Angeles seeks a second-round pick at least for Toffoli. Boston may finish high enough that the pick becomes undesirable. The Bruins seek a finisher alongside David Krejci. Again, this boils down to cost and what Los Angeles can get.

Tyler Toffoli to St. Louis

Again, St. Louis could use a bit more scoring. Unfortunately, a first-round pick looks like too steep of a price. St. Louis shopping for another winger is likely unless Los Angeles tones down their demands.

Alec Martinez to Nashville

This seemed crazy months ago yet is not now. It depends on when Ryan Ellis returns but Nashville needs a defenseman. Martinez provides an ability to play solid in his end. The Predators need this badly. Alas, acquisition cost becomes key here. Can Nashville afford the demands?

Alec Martinez to Toronto

This rumor keeps sticking around. Toronto expects not to have their first-round pick (see Patrick Marleau deal). The Maple Leafs rushing to unload their second-round pick appears unlikely. That presents a problem for Los Angeles when it comes to moving players like Martinez and Toffoli.