NHL Rumors: Craig Anderson and the Ottawa Senators … Arizona Coyotes and Taylor Hall

Anderson hasn’t thought much about his future

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It’s possible the Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson won’t be putting on a Senators jersey again.

He’s back at his Florida home with his family. He’s hopeful they can continue the season somehow but hasn’t thought too much about his future plans.

“I haven’t put too much thought into future plans. I’m kind of trying to stay in the moment as best as I can and stay in the now so to speak and focus on the what ifs for what we’re going through right now. “We’re all focused on can we get back and finish our season? We’ll cross the bridge as far as future plans down the road.”

Chayka has spoken with Hall and his agent

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka would comment the allegations they illegally test draft prospects and about the NHL’s investigation into it.

With regards to free agency, Chayka said there are so many unknown variables about what could happen.

Taylor Hall agent Darren Ferris said on NHL Network radio that Chayka and the Coyotes hadn’t approached him for contract talks during the NHL pause. Chayka said that there is a bit of nuance to that.

“I’ve talked to Darren a few times. I’ve had multiple conversations with Taylor as well. I think Taylor has the same view in terms of planning for himself and the organization. Obviously, he has a great understanding of what’s going on in the world right now. I think there’s a right time to approach some of these things. Unfortunately, it’s difficult given all of the uncertainty. But we’ll have that discussion.”

Chayka adds that Ferris is right in that there haven’t been any “meaningful back-and-forths” as of yet.

Hall has recently said that he’s still looking for a long-term deal as opposed to doing a short-term deal and revisiting free agency when the economics improve. Chayka on if they would still consider a long-term deal.