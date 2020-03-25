NHL Rumors: Compliance Buyout Candidates

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There has been some speculation that the NHL could consider teams being allowed to use a compliance buyout heading into next season. The NHLPA could need to sign off on allowing compliance buyouts.

A look at some potential compliance buyout candidates.

Loui Eriksson – Vancouver Canucks – two years left on his deal at a $6 million cap hit. Canucks may need the cap space to re-sign free agents.

Justin Abdelkader – Detroit Red Wings – three years left on his deal at a $4.25 million cap hit. Have other contracts coming off the books, but they could look at it as creating future cap space.

Brent Seabrook – Chicago Blackhawks – four years left on his deal at a $6.875 million cap hit. If still deemed injured during the buyout period, it may not be a possibility for the Blackhawks.

Milan Lucic – Calgary Flames – four years left on his deal at a $6 million cap hit. The Flames are still looking to contend and they don’t seem to have a problem with shedding mistakes.

Karl Alzner – Montreal Canadiens – three years left on his deal at a $4.625 million cap hit. Has spent the past two seasons in the AHL – only nine NHL games.

Andrew Ladd – New York Islanders – three years left on his deal at a $5.5 million cap hit. Almost traded to the Minnesota Wild at the deadline.

Kyle Okposo – Buffalo Sabres – three years left on his deal at a $6 million cap hit. His numbers have dropped for four consecutive seasons. Could the Sabres also consider getting out of Jeff Skinner‘s contract?

Sergei Bobrovsky – Florida Panthers – six years left on his deal at a $10 million cap hit. Could save the Panthers $11 million over the contract.

Henrik Lundqvist – New York Rangers – one-year left on his deal at an $8.5 million cap hit. Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev ready to take over.

James Neal – Edmonton Oilers – three years left on his deal at a $5.75 million cap hit. Oilers and GM Ken Holland have a history of buyouts.

David Backes – Anaheim Ducks – one-year left on his deal at a $6 million cap hit. His salary is only $4 million and Ducks could keep Backes to help mentor younger players.