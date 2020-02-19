NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche – Rantanen Update, Forward Trade Options and One For In Net

Rantanen’s MRI results reveal …

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: An MRI on Mikko Rantanen delivered some good news, He is still going to miss a “few” weeks but he could be back before the end of the regular season.

His collarbone is not broken and he doesn’t need surgery.

Options for the Avalanche in net and up front

Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post: With forward Mikko Rantanen and goaltender Philipp Grubauer going down with injuries, Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic must feel some added pressure to make a move by the trade deadline.

Kiszla wonders about the Avalanche adding a goaltender. The Montreal Canadiens scouted the Avs on the weekend, but Carey Price costs to much. If the Avalanche aren’t going to acquire New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist, they may not be adding a goalie.

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert are also out. The Avs are lacking some scoring and grit up front now. Do they pay the high deadline prices to add some scoring?

Would Canadiens Tomas Tatar, or Detroit Red Wings Luke Glendening or Darren Helm interest in the Avs?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that if a Chris Kreider trade with the New York Rangers doesn’t happen, Montreal Canadiens Tomas Tatar could be an option.

AJ Haefele: Have heard that the Avalanche have been connected to Chris Kreider, Vladislav Namestnikov, Tomas Tatar, and Miles Wood.

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The Avalanche had been interested in Chris Kreider before Rantanen’s injury, and their urgency to get a deal done may increase now.

The Avs have a deep prospect pool and the cap space to add Kreider,

Kreider has also shown an interest in remaining with the Rangers.

The Avs have competition from the Boston Bruins, St Louis Blues, and possibly the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals.

Adrian Dater: A Canadiens insider told yesterday that the Avalanche are interested in Jeff Petry.

Spector’s Hockey: Marc de Foy of Le Journal de Montreal recently reported that the Tomas Tatar and Jeff Petry aren’t going anywhere.