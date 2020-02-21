NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Tomas Tatar

Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins among several teams waiting

Frank Seravalli of TSN (Trade Bait): NHL Trade Deadline weekend is here and several teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins are on the phones waiting to make a deal. There is a note on preference as far as Joe Sakic (Colorado Avalanche GM)

“I prefer a hockey trade rather than going into the rental market,” Sakic said. “But we’re going into the rental market as well. It all depends on the price.”

Again, the first-round pick seemed off the table but that may be the cost of doing business this trade deadline for the bigger acquisitions. The Boston Bruins battling it out with Colorado for Chris Kreider is not surprising. Their Plan B’s involve Kyle Palmieri and Conor Sheary.

After that things get murky. Calgary needs forwards and a defenseman and have UFA’s Travis Hamonic and T.J. Brodie on the horizon. Carolina dangling a first-round pick for the likes of Sami Vatanen or Robin Lehner is possible too. Jim Nill wants a hockey trade for Dallas but could take a swing at Joe Thornton because of the Joe Pavelski connection.

More NHL Trade Buzz includes Tomas Tatar and others…

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: As Tomas Tatar ignores the trade winds, the experience gained from the first one to Vegas helps. He is more prepared now for a move than he was before.

Goalie depth is a bigger issue for Colorado than most think. With Philipp Grubauer out indefinitely, Joe Sakic needs a goalie as even the AHL team has endured injuries also. There lurks the possibility of Chris Kreider as well.

The Calgary Flames need a right-hand shooting top-six forward. They have just two of those and are actively looking.

Then, there are the Chicago Blackhawks. Anything could happen here but the main trade piece remains Erik Gustafsson. With the prices of defensemen being high, he becomes an increasing possibility to be moved before Monday’s 3:00 pm ET deadline.